Timberwolves Enter Into Multi-Year Partnership with Super Group-owned Betway

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced its partnership with Betway, the leading global online betting and gaming brand.

The multi-year deal will prominently feature Betway branding on-court including the court apron and the top of the backboard, in addition to LED and TV-visible signage inside Target Center.

“We are incredibly excited to begin working with and learning from a global leader like Betway,” said Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson.

“Continuing the growth of the Betway brand in the U.S., we’re delighted to be partnering with the Minnesota Timberwolves,” said Betway CEO Anthony Werkman. “We look forward to connecting with their loyal fanbase and we’re also excited to see the team’s new recruits this season.”