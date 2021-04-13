Minnesota Timberwolves Game Versus Milwaukee Bucks Moved To 3:30 p.m. CST

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Following consultation with the NBA, along with local and state officials, Wednesday’s April 14 game versus the Milwaukee Bucks will now be played at 3:30 p.m. CST at Target Center.

The afternoon game will be played without fans. Fans who purchased tickets to the game will receive a full refund.

The game will be broadcast on Bally Sports North Plus, WCCO-2 on the Audacy app, 102.9-3 (KMNB HD3), and the Timberwolves app.