Timberwolves Begin Group Work

Timberwolves basketball is back.

Minnesota’s In-Market Program kicked off its second phase this week, marking the first time since March 10 that the team has been able to hit the hardwood together. Now, six months removed from competitive action, a tactical approach was necessary to reacquaint players with group workouts, and each other.

Phase 2 of the bubble began with a required 48-hour in-room quarantine, with players and staff required to stay within their housing accommodations until two negative tests were returned.

Following the quarantine period, the team grouped together for dinner, where Timberwolves and Lynx owner Glen Taylor addressed the team via Zoom while Head Coach Ryan Saunders alongside President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas delivered notes on what the road ahead entails for the organization both on and off the court.

That road began on Wednesday, nearly 200 days removed from their last game, where the In-Market roster’s excitement was evident. Several hours of team-wide offensive and defensive drills culminated in a 3-on-3 scrimmage session, where the energy carried over to Thursday’s session.

“As a team, you could tell the guys were excited to be out there competing,” said Head Coach Ryan Saunders. “That was fun for these guys and we know the basketball will get better and better…honestly, it was a lot better than I expected it to be after a six-month hiatus.”

The Timberwolves will return to Mayo Clinic Square Friday for continued work during the In-Market Program.