Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has assigned guard

Leandro Bolmaro and transferred two-way forward Nathan Knight to the Iowa Wolves, the team’s NBA G

League affiliate.

Bolmaro has appeared in three contests for the Timberwolves, averaging 0.7 points and 0.7 rebounds.

In two games with the Timberwolves, Knight is averaging 1.0 points and 1.0 rebounds.