Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has assigned guard Leandro Bolmaro to the Iowa Wolves, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

The 6-6 guard, made his NBA debut on Oct. 20 vs Houston, tallying two points in 4:40 minutes off the bench. Bolmaro was originally signed by the Timberwolves on Sept. 18.