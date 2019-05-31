Timberwolves Announce Winners of Court Refurbishment Program “Our Courts. Our Future.” Presented by U.S. Bank

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced the winners of the fan voting for the “Our Courts. Our Future.” court refurbishment program presented by U.S. Bank.

Fans voted for one court in each of four designated regions. One court from each region, four in total, will be refurbished with new all-season courts using modular sports flooring. The new courts will keep kids outside playing basketball this summer and for years to come. Below are the winning courts from each region: North: Bill LaFave Park, 402 3rd Street E, Thief River Falls, MN 56701

Central: Lindbergh Elementary, 101 9th Street SE, Little Falls, MN 56345

South: Independence Park, East Lyon Street, Marshall, MN 56258

Twin Cities : Madsen Park, 73rd Ave NE & Jackson Street NE, Fridley, MN 55432 Lindbergh Elementary, 101 9th Street SE, Little Falls, MN 56345South:Independence Park, East Lyon Street, Marshall, MN 56258Twin Cities

The team will visit one court per month from June-September to create an NBA style court for the community to enjoy. Following the refurbishments, each city will be treated to a celebration from the team as the court officially reopens.

This is the third year of the court refurbishment program for the foundation. Last year, the program refurbished courts in Hastings, Hibbing, St. Cloud and St. Paul. For more information on the program, visit www.timberwolves.com/ourcourts .