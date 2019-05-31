Getty Images
Timberwolves Announce Winners of Court Refurbishment Program “Our Courts. Our Future.” Presented by U.S. Bank
Winning courts in Thief River Falls, Little Falls, Marshall, Fridley
Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced the winners of the fan voting for the “Our Courts. Our Future.” court refurbishment program presented by U.S. Bank.
Fans voted for one court in each of four designated regions. One court from each region, four in total, will be refurbished with new all-season courts using modular sports flooring. The new courts will keep kids outside playing basketball this summer and for years to come. Below are the winning courts from each region:
Central: Lindbergh Elementary, 101 9th Street SE, Little Falls, MN 56345
South: Independence Park, East Lyon Street, Marshall, MN 56258
Twin Cities: Madsen Park, 73rd Ave NE & Jackson Street NE, Fridley, MN 55432
North:Bill LaFave Park, 402 3rd Street E, Thief River Falls, MN 56701
The team will visit one court per month from June-September to create an NBA style court for the community to enjoy. Following the refurbishments, each city will be treated to a celebration from the team as the court officially reopens.
This is the third year of the court refurbishment program for the foundation. Last year, the program refurbished courts in Hastings, Hibbing, St. Cloud and St. Paul. For more information on the program, visit www.timberwolves.com/ourcourts.
About U.S. Bank
U.S. Bancorp, with 74,000 employees and $476 billion in assets as of March 31, 2019, is the parent company of U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank a 2019 World’s Most Ethical Company. Visit U.S. Bank at usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.
