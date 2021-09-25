Timberwolves Announce Training Camp Roster and Information

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team’s training camp roster, which stands at 20 players.

The Wolves will tip-off their 2021 Training Camp with group player workouts starting Tuesday, Sept. 28 at The Courts at Mayo Clinic Square. During the group player workout period, the team will hold hybrid in-person and virtual media availabilities each day from Timberwolves players along with Head Coach Chris Finch.

A complete practice schedule with suggested media arrival times is below. Please note that practice and media availability times are subject to change. The Timberwolves public relations department will send out updated practice and media availability times along with zoom links daily. Please contact a member of the PR department if you wish to receive those emails.

Due to the evolving public health environment, the Timberwolves PR department is requiring media members interested in attending in-person availability to wear masks, be fully vaccinated and to confirm vaccination status. “Fully vaccinated” for this purpose means: at least 14 days after receiving the second dose of a Pfizer, Moderna or Sinopharm vaccine, 14 days after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or 28 days after receiving the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

2021 Training Camp Schedule:

DATE TIME MEDIA AVAILABILITY LOCATION

Sept. 28 11:00 a.m. CT 12:30 p.m. CT Mayo Clinic Square

Sept. 29 11:00 a.m. CT 12:30 p.m. CT Mayo Clinic Square

Sept. 30 11:00 a.m. CT 12:30 p.m. CT Mayo Clinic Square

Oct. 1 11:00 a.m. CT 12:30 p.m. CT Mayo Clinic Square

Oct. 2 OFF

Oct. 3 11:00 a.m. CT 12:30 p.m. CT Mayo Clinic Square

Oct. 4 11:00 a.m. CT 12:30 p.m. CT Mayo Clinic Square

Oct. 5 OFF

Oct. 6 11:00 a.m. CT 12:30 p.m. CT Mayo Clinic Square

* All practice and media availability times are subject to change

The complete 2021-22 Timberwolves Training Camp Roster can be found here.