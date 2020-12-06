Timberwolves Announce Training Camp Roster

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas today announced the team’s training camp roster, which stands at 18 players.

The Wolves will tip-off their 2020 Training Camp with group player workouts starting today, Sunday, Dec. 6 at Mayo Clinic Square. During the group player workout period, the team will hold virtual media availabilities each day from Timberwolves players along with Head Coach Ryan Saunders.

The complete 2020-21 Timberwolves Training Camp Roster can be found here.