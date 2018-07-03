Timberwolves Announce MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 in Las Vegas Roster

Minneapolis/St. Paul – TheMinnesota Timberwolves announced the team's roster for the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 in Las Vegas. The Wolves open their summer league slate with a contest against the Denver Nuggets on July 6 at Cox Pavilion. The game will be broadcast on NBA TV.

The roster is headlined by the team’s 2018 NBA Draft picks: Josh Okogie (20th overall) and Keita Bates-Diop (48th overall), as well as returning All-NBA G League All-Rookie First Team selection Amile Jefferson. Player Development Coach John Lucas will handle head coaching responsibilities of the squad.

From July 6-17, all 30 NBA teams will participate in the 12-day, 82-game league which culminates in a tournament-style format to crown the NBA Summer League Champion. Teams will compete in three preliminary games beginning on July 6 before being seeded in a tournament that leads to the Championship Game on July 17. Each team will play at least five games in Las Vegas.

This summer will mark the 12th NBA Summer League in Las Vegas appearance for the Wolves (2006-10, 2012-18) where they are 26-32 all-time. A year ago, the Wolves went 3-2 in Summer League play.

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018, which features all 30 NBA teams for the first time, will tip off with a record 10 games on Friday, July 6 and continue through Tuesday, July 17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The first day of action will include five games on NBA TV and a tripleheader on ESPN.

For the second-consecutive year, ESPN will present every game from Las Vegas via the ESPN App, along with a record 46 games on its linear television channels (ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU).

NBA TV, co-managed by the NBA and Turner Sports, will air 36 games, beginning with the Summer League opener on July 6 when the Indiana Pacers, making their event debut, square off against the Houston Rockets at 2 p.m. CT. NBA TV’s coverage of Day 1 will also feature a 4 p.m. CT game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Orlando Magic, as well as an 8 p.m. CT matchup between the Washington Wizards and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tickets for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBATickets.com.