Timberwolves Announce Black Friday Ticket Deals

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced their upcoming single-game ticket deals for Black Friday. These deals provide fans a chance to secure seats currently available to the team’s upcoming December home games.

Black Friday Sale

The team will offer a pair of discounts on Black Friday on single-game tickets. From 6 a.m. - Noon, there will be a 50% discount on select tickets to all December home games. From Noon - Midnight, a 40% discount will be in effect for all December home games.

To purchase, visit https://www.nba.com/timberwolves/tickets/blackfriday. The games available for purchase include: