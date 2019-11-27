Timberwolves Announce Black Friday Ticket Deals
Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced their upcoming single-game ticket deals for Black Friday. These deals provide fans a chance to secure seats currently available to the team’s upcoming December home games.
Black Friday Sale
The team will offer a pair of discounts on Black Friday on single-game tickets. From 6 a.m. - Noon, there will be a 50% discount on select tickets to all December home games. From Noon - Midnight, a 40% discount will be in effect for all December home games.
To purchase, visit https://www.nba.com/timberwolves/tickets/blackfriday. The games available for purchase include:
- Sun, Dec. 1 vs. Memphis Grizzlies at 2:30 pm – Family Day
- Wed, Dec. 11 vs. Utah Jazz at 7:00 pm – WWE Night
- Fri, Dec. 13 vs. Los Angeles Clippers at 7:00 pm – Fitbit Cities Edition T-shirt giveaway for all fans
- Wed, Dec. 18 vs. New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 pm – Pride Night
- Fri, Dec.28 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:00 pm – Statement Saturday
- Mon, Dec. 30 vs. Brooklyn Nets at 7:00 pm – College Night
Upcoming Games
