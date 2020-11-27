Timberwolves Announce 2020 Preseason Schedule

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team’s finalized 2020 preseason schedule. The Wolves will play three exhibition contests, including two games at Target Center.

The Wolves will hit the Target Center court for the first time during the preseason on Saturday, December 12 when they take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 7 p.m. The two teams will play again on Monday, December 14 at 7 p.m. at Target Center. Minnesota holds a 3-2 overall record against the Grizzlies all-time in the preseason.

Minnesota wraps up its exhibition games with a contest at Dallas at American Airlines Center on Thursday, December 17 at 7:30 p.m.

The Wolves’ preseason broadcast schedule, as well as the full 2020-21 season schedule, will be announced at a later date.

2020 TIMBERWOLVES PRESEASON SCHEDULE

DATE // OPPONENT // LOCATION // TIPOFF

Dec. 12 // Memphis Grizzlies // Target Center // 7:00 p.m.

Dec. 14 // Memphis Grizzlies // Target Center // 7:00 p.m.

Dec. 17 // Dallas Mavericks // American Airlines Center // 7:30 p.m.

All times Central / Bold denotes home game