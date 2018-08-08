Timberwolves Announce 2018 Preseason Schedule

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team’s 2018 preseason schedule. The Wolves will play five exhibition contests, including one game at Target Center.

The fans first chance to see the 2018-19 Timberwolves at Target Center will be on Friday, Oct. 5 when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:00 p.m. The Wolves will also be the home team when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks in an off-site game on Sunday, Oct. 7.

Minnesota opens its preseason schedule at Golden State on Saturday, Sept. 29 and then travels to Los Angeles to play the Clippers on Wednesday, Oct. 3. The Wolves wrap up their exhibition games with a contest at Milwaukee in the Bucks’ new Fiserv Forum on Friday, Oct. 12.

The Wolves’ preseason broadcast schedule, as well as the on-sale date for the Target Center preseason games, will be announced at a later date.