Timberwolves and Xcel Energy Launch New Education Station

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves and Xcel Energy today announced a new partnership to advance literacy and foster a love of reading among youth.

Powered by Xcel Energy, the Education Station will launch in February in celebration of Black History Month and visit area Boys & Girls Clubs throughout the month. The Education Station will make stops at the Jerry Gamble Boys & Girls Club, Southside Boys & Girls Club, Mt. Airy Boys & Girls Club, and Al Lenzmeier West Side Boys & Girls Club.

During each stop, up to 100 kids will have the opportunity to select a book of their choice to take home, along with a book pack including a bookmark, carabiner flashlight, light bulb, activity book, and bag provided by Xcel Energy. During the month of February, the Education Station will be stocked with books celebrating Black writers and authors, and stories with Black protagonists. Timberwolves mascot Crunch will also be onsite to interact with youth.

“Reading is essential for future success and provides a lifetime of education and entertainment,” said Brett Carter, EVP and chief customer and innovation officer. “Xcel Energy is committed to the communities we serve, and we support organizations and initiatives that better all our lives. We are proud to support Black History Month through the Education Station and bring the joy of reading and important books to the youth of the Twin Cities.”

“We’re excited to bring the Education Station to youth throughout the Twin Cities,” said Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “Reading is a skill for life and more importantly, it’s critical our youth see and read stories in which they are reflected.”

The Xcel Energy Education Station will continue to make visits to area clubs and organizations throughout the spring.