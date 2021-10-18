Timberwolves and Tornado Announce New Partnership Focused on Financial Wellness

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced today a multi-year partnership with Tornado, a modern web and mobile brokerage and community for investors at all levels.

As part of the partnership, Tornado is the presenting partner of the Timberwolves College Night Platform and will be included on all related marketing collateral, and in-arena promotions. The Timberwolves College Night Platform offers discounted student tickets every Monday through Thursday home game during the season.

To tip-off College Night, Tornado is providing 2,500 complimentary tickets for college students with an .edu email address for the November 1st game versus the Orlando Magic. Tickets are available now on a first-come, first-served basis (not available for transfer or resale) at: timberwolves.com/college.

Tornado is an educational and community-based investing platform that makes smart investing an engaging experience. Investors build a network of trusted sources, see what stocks are trending, and monitor personal portfolio performance versus the broader Tornado community.

“The partnership between the Timberwolves College Night Platform and Tornado is a win-win,” said Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “Over the years, we have seen an emphasis on financial wellness and preparedness, in addition to increased curiosity among this particular demographic. We’re excited to welcome Tornado to the Timberwolves family and connect students to the investing world.”

“The Timberwolves College Night platform perfectly aligns with our investing education campaign, in which we will be launching several new features and incentives targeted to college students over the coming months,” said Bernard George, co-founder and CEO of Tornado. "We’re looking forward to connecting Tornado’s investing community, tools and financial resources with this curious group of new investors, while cheering the Timberwolves on throughout the season.”

Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx limited partners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez are lead investors in Tornado.

Join the Tornado community at www.tornado.com or by downloading the Tornado app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @TornadoInvest.