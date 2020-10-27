Timberwolves And Lynx Release Second Episode Of Social Justice Content Series “Voices”

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx today released its second episode of “Voices” a content series centered around social justice and challenges facing our community. The second episode features Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas and Minnesota Lynx Head Coach and General Manager Cheryl Reeve discussing the importance of voting with RISE Vice President of Programs Kim Miller.

“As the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election approaches, we continue to support our community and develop programming to build a more equitable society, remove barriers and encourage all to exercise their right to vote,” said Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “Cheryl and Gersson’s discussion with Kim Miller of RISE shines a light into what our organization is doing to emphasize the importance of voting and being active civic engagement leaders.”

Rosas, Reeve and Miller gathered at the third Timberwolves and Lynx Pack the Vote community registration event in St. Paul to help residents register to vote. The organization launched Pack the Vote on Sept. 1 to provide nonpartisan voter education and increase voter registration by supplying voter resources and inspiring civic engagement in our community and across the country. The goal of Pack the Vote is to encourage fans here in the Twin Cities and across the United States to join the Pack, educate themselves on voter facts and let their voices be heard at the polls.

Through strategic partnerships and focused initiatives, the Timberwolves and Lynx have made a commitment to continue to help lead in the fight for social justice and racial equity. The “Voices” content series is an extension of the organization’s promise. “Voices” will continue to bring awareness to topics that need attention and assist the players and organization to use their platform to be agents of change in these spaces.

The first episode of Voices followed Timberwolves guard Josh Okogie and Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Kurt Joseph as they honored George Floyd at the South Minneapolis memorial site. To view episode one, please click here. Fans are able to watch both episodes of “Voices” on the Timberwolves and Lynx YouTube channels and on the organization’s social media platforms.