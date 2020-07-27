Timberwolves and Lynx to Partner with Star Tribune for Criminal Justice Reform Essay Contest

Written essays must be no more than 700 words, typed, double-spaced and in 12-point font. Video and audio submissions should be no longer than two minutes and must be submitted in a file format that can be uploaded to YouTube. If you use any materials from other people (research, writing, video or audio clips, etc.) you must give credit to those people either in your submission or in an additional text document not more than 50 words long. Students who feel inclined to create a group submission may do so with no more than seven total people in the video or audio file.