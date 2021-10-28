Timberwolves and Lynx Partner with People of Color Careers® to Advance Workplace Diversity

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Today the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx join People of Color Careers® in partnership to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion within the workplace. People of Color Careers® is a propriety platform that knocks down barriers to equity by giving Black professionals and other Professionals of Color direct access to real recruiters at companies serious about increasing racial inclusivity at all levels of the organizational structure.

“Diverse talent. Diverse thought. And most importantly, diverse people. It starts with us – from recruitment to retention,” said Timberwolves and Lynx Chief People Officer Sianneh Mulbah. “We are a people first organization and committed to cultivating an inclusive environment, advancing BIPOC careers, and creating meaningful change within the workplace.”

“Partnerships are vital when it comes to building diversity, equity, and inclusion within the work environment,” said Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Tru Pettigrew. “We are so proud to be a DEI Champion partner with People of Color Careers® to break barriers to access and drive the change that we want to see in our industry, in our community, and in our country.”

The career platform connects Black and other Professionals of Color with hiring managers and recruiters at top companies across public and private sectors. It is designed for BIPOC professionals to help effectively identify employers who are committed to increasing racial inclusivity throughout all levels of the organization.

“What is special about the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx organization is their willingness to lead in the sports and entertainment space,” said People of Color Careers® Founder Sharon Smith-Akinsanya. “They are not sitting idly waiting for someone else in the industry to get it done so that they can follow suit. They are paving the way for change in professional sports.”

Interested applicants can learn more about career opportunities and connect directly with recruiters at: https://peopleofcolorcareers.com/e/timberwolveslynx.