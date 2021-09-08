Timberwolves and Lynx Name Tru Pettigrew Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer

Minneapolis/St. Paul – Today Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx announced the promotion of Tru Pettigrew to Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer.

Pettigrew will oversee the organization’s diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy including all franchises – Timberwolves, Lynx, Iowa Wolves, and T-Wolves Gaming. Pettigrew will also support equity training and planning for parent company, Taylor Corporation.

“In a short period of time, Tru has provided meaningful guidance and value to our Business and Basketball Operations areas, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our Executive team,” said Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “With Tru at the forefront of our DEI efforts, he will have an even stronger impact across our organization and community.”

“It’s truly an honor to be able to serve in such a meaningful way alongside a group of people that are as committed to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion as the Timberwolves and Lynx organization,” said Pettigrew. “It’s exciting to be able to educate, empower, share, and learn with and from such an amazing organization, teams, and community.”

Pettigrew previously served as the Timberwolves Vice President of Player Programs focused on diversity and inclusion. Following the murder of George Floyd, Pettigrew played an integral role with the team from convening team discussions around race relations and social justice to serving as a bridge for community dialogue with Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and other civic members.