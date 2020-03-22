Timberwolves and FSN Announce Updated Broadcast Schedule

Minneapolis-St. Paul – With the NBA on indefinite hiatus, the Minnesota Timberwolves, in partnership with FSN, has announced it will resume its slated broadcast schedule Sunday, March 22 at 7pm CT.

During the broadcast, fans can relive one of the most exciting and promising games of the current season, the Timberwolves first game post-trade on February 8th, when guard Malik Beasley made seven three pointers and finished with 23 points in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

In advance of tonight’s game, followers of FSN social media channels will hear a special message from Head Coach Ryan Saunders on the importance of following guidelines, and the powerful role sports can provide as a respite from the current climate.

During tonight’s game, Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas (@GerssonRosas) will be live-tweeting during the broadcast, providing color commentary and answering questions.

Following tonight’s broadcast, FSN’s next Timberwolves broadcast will take place March 24 at 7pm CT and replay the February 26 Timberwolves versus Heat game. Additional broadcast details will be announced soon on Timberwolves.com. During the NBA hiatus, fans will have the opportunity to tune into FSN to relive some of the most memorable games and individual efforts from the current new-look Timberwolves roster, in addition to re-living historic franchise games.

All re-airs will be broadcast on the date and time that FSN was originally slated to broadcast a Timberwolves game. Game broadcasts on FSN will be in high definition and will be streamed via the FOX Sports GO app. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.