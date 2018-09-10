Timberwolves and FOX Sports North Announce 2018-19 Telecast Schedule

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced their full television broadcast schedule for the 2018-19 regular season. For the third consecutive year, each of the team’s 82 games will be televised on regional or national television. The schedule will include 77 regular season games and two preseason telecasts on FOX Sports North, as well as 13 national telecasts. The Wolves will appear once on ABC, nine times on ESPN and three on TNT.

FOX Sports North’s regular season coverage tips off on Wednesday, Oct. 17 for the season opener in San Antonio. Coverage continues Friday, Oct. 19 as FOX Sports North televises the Home Opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers and offers a special one-hour edition of “Wolves Live” beginning at 6:00pm CT.

FOX Sports North’s 77-game schedule includes 40 games from Target Center and 37 on the road this season.

Timberwolves broadcasts will feature play-by-play announcer Dave Benz and color analyst Jim Petersen with Marney Gellner and Lea B Olsen reporting. Tom Hanneman will host “Wolves Live” before and after every game featuring analysis from Kevin Lynch and Quincy Lewis

In addition, the network’s broadcast schedule contains two Wolves preseason games, including at home against Oklahoma City on Friday, Oct. 5 and on the road against Milwaukee on Sunday, Oct. 12.

All games televised on FOX Sports North will be available in high definition, and will be streamed live via the FOX Sports app. The FOX Sports app, available to iOS and Android devices, provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Streaming on the FOX Sports app is also available on connected devices, including on AppleTV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku and Xbox One.

The regional sports network debuts a special season preview edition of “Wolves Weekly” on Monday, Oct 1.

The full television broadcast schedule is below. Note that several games will be televised on more than one network.

2018-19 Timberwolves Regular Season Broadcast Schedule

- FOX Sports North

+ FOX Sports North Plus

* ESPN

** TNT

^ ABC