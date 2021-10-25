Timberwolves and AAWOL Announce Partnership

Minneapolis-St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced a multi-year partnership with AAWOL (Athletic Apparel Without Limits). The partnership includes a range of AAWOL and Timberwolves co-branded products, special quarterly Item of the Game giveaways, marketing elements, and a social content series.

Established in 2017 with the mission of “Connecting The World Through Sports,” AAWOL is a direct-to-consumer sportswear and e-commerce company, striving to give voice to the next generation through sports-inspired lifestyle apparel, storytelling, and branded experiences.

“AAWOL’s mission to connect the world through sports deeply resonates with us,” said Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “We recognize the impact basketball has in building and bridging communities and we look forward to bringing that to life this season with AAWOL.”

"We're excited to partner with the Timberwolves to bring our approach of community, commerce, and content to fans across Minnesota," said AAWOL Founder and CEO Evan Lefft. "The Timberwolves have an exciting young core with unique stories to tell. The passion of the Minnesota community and their love for sports is one that we look forward to being a part of for many years to come. We look forward to being a part of the Minnesota community and building products and experiences that deepen the connections between the fans and the team."

The minority-founded and owned business will design and create exclusive AAWOL and Timberwolves retail items that will be sold in the Timberwolves Team Store. The first drop will launch later this season and include one-of-a-kind designs unique to Minnesota. As part of its introduction to fans in the inaugural year of the partnership, AAWOL will also be an active partner for Martin Luther King, Jr. Night vs. the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 16th with an exclusive t-shirt giveaway.

ABOUT AAWOL

AAWOL, an acronym for Athletic Apparel Without Limits, was established in 2017 as a direct-to-consumer sportswear and e-commerce company with the mission of “Connecting The World Through Sports.” At the core of the Atlanta-based brand is storytelling through sports-inspired lifestyle apparel, digital media, and unique branded experiences. For more information, visit www.aawol.com/ or connect with us on Instagram and Twitter @GoAAWOL.