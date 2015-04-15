Thunder & Pelicans Fighting For Playoff Spot Tonight

We don’t know who will win the Western Conference this season, but we know that on the last night of NBA regular season play, the fans are the winners.

While there are about 1,837 different scenarios for matchups in both conferences, let’s focus on the one the Wolves can directly control.

Both the New Orleans Pelicans and the Oklahoma City Thunder sit at 44-37 overall, but the Pelicans own the tiebreaker thanks to this:

Both teams have the chance to make the playoffs as the eighth seed. The reward? A chance to play the Golden State Warriors in the first round. Yay!

For the Thunder to make it, they will need to beat the Wolves tonight in Minnesota, while the Pelicans will need to lose at home against the San Antonio Spurs.

One small problem for the Pellies. Tonight’s game is meaningful for the Spurs as well. The Spurs sit at 55-26 overall and have the chance to move up to the No. 2 seed with a win. If the Spurs lose and the Rockets win, they fall to the fifth seed. If the Spurs lose and the Rockets and Grizzlies win, the Spurs fall to the sixth seed.

Did you catch all of that?

"We focus on our game," Thunder coach Scott Brooks said. "We focus on the Wolves tonight. We got to play out game and be aggressive on both ends. We've got to take care of business. Obviously we need help."

It’s confusing stuff when you look at the conference as a whole, but the eighth seed is pretty simple.

If the Pelicans win, they are in. If the Thunder win and Pelicans lose, OKC is in.

The Wolves won’t be in the playoffs, but they’ll at least have a say in who does make it.