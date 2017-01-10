Three Takeaways From Monday's Win Over Dallas

Towns’ Hot Start Gets Wolves Cookin’

Wolves F/C Karl-Anthony Towns scored 20 points in the first quarter and got the Wolves off to an early 33-19 lead.

“I thought we got contributions from a lot of people,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said after the game. “I loved the way Karl started the game. Playing from a lead was a big plus for us and we got some timely play from our bench as well.”

Towns puts together another All-Star performance in the game, finishing with a game-high 34 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. His shooting was off the charts, shooting 15-for-19 from the field, 2-for-3 from the 3-point line and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line.

On the season, the big man is now averaging 21.7 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. All of those mark career highs for the big fella.

Rubio And Jones Step Up Big

Wolves point guard Ricky Rubio might have had the best game of his season, finishing with 13 points, 15 assists, five rebounds and five steals. He was orchestrating the offense like we’ve seen from Rubio in the past.

Another point guard stepped up big, although he was primarily playing shooting guard in this game. After Zach LaVine left the game with a hip contusion, Thibodeau entered second-year player Tyus Jones in the game. In 11 minutes, Jones finished with seven points, shooting 3-for-3 from the field which included a big-time 3-pointer after Towns recognized Jones’ defender doubled him.

“You’ve got to take advantage of your opportunity,” Jones said. “It’s next guy up. Zach went down and there can’t be a fall off. If Coach calls, you’ve got to be ready to go in and pick up where Zach left off. Just trying to make sure I can do anything to help the team pull out a W tonight.”

Depending on how long LaVine is out, we could see more of Jones along with fellow wing Brandon Rush.

Great Opportunity For Barnes In Dallas

Thibodeau said before the game that he thought that opportunity Barnes was getting in Dallas was perfect for him to grow as a player after four years in Golden State.

It appears Thibodeau is right as Barnes is making the most of his new journey in Dallas. He’s finished with a team-high 30 points on Monday night, shooting 13-for-23 from the field and 4-for-5 from the 3-point line.

On the season, Barnes is averaging 20.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, both career highs. It may not be a great season for Dallas, but it looks like signing Barnes was the right move.