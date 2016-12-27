Three Observations From Monday's Win Over The Hawks

The Wolves beat the Hawks on Monday night, 104-90, just a day after playing on Christmas in Oklahoma City.

Here are three quick observations from Minnesota’s tenth win of the season.

The Young Guns Do It Again

Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine are 21 years old and are averaging 20 or more points per game. Do you remember when you were 21? Neither do I.

Anyways . . . Towns led the way with 22 points and 11 rebounds, shooting a perfect 8-for-8 from the field, 3-for-3 from the 3-point line and 3-for-3 from the free-throw line. Wiggins and LaVine each scored 21 points and combined for 10 (!) 3-pointers. That’s 64 points from Minnesota’s “Big 3.”

“It adds a lot of space to the floor, and keeping everyone connected is the most important thing,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said after the game. “If a team is double-teaming, whether they’re trapping a pick-and-roll or they’re double-teaming the post, trusting the pass and making the right play is critical, and I think Karl is getting better and better at it. I think Zach is seeing it a lot more probably for the first time, so this experience for him is very good. It was good to see Wig bounce back the way he did. All three guys are trusting each other and starting to build some chemistry together and learning how to play off each other and also to play off the double teams, to know where the opportunities are.”

The youth movement in Minnesota is a very real thing.

Millsap Was Not Himself

Paul Millsap is one of the best all-around big men in the NBA. He has been for a while and is probably one of the more underrated guys in the NBA. That being said, last night was not his night. Millsap shot just 2-for-13 from the field and finished with seven points, five rebounds and a steal in 25 minutes. For the most part, he didn’t force many shots. The Wolves just did a nice job defensively against him.

Dennis Schroder, another bright spot on the Hawks, was held to just eight points.

Thibodeau has to be impressed by his team’s effort on the defensive end.

Wolves Complete Season Sweep

With the win, the Wolves completed the season sweep over the Hawks. The first win came on Dec. 21 in Atlanta.

“Credit to Minnesota, they just kind of outplayed us in every phase of the game,” Hawks coach Mike Budenhozler said after the game. “Big third quarter… We were hoping we could maybe close the gap coming out of the third quarter and we weren’t able to do that. They had a lot of guys play well and we just collectively and individually need to be better.”