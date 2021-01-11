Ten Games In, Edwards Leads All Rookies In Scoring

2020 No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards has quickly become a fan favorite during his rookie campaign with the Minnesota Timberwolves. While he's gained international attention for his hilarious soundbytes, Edwards has backed it up on the court thus far in his NBA career.

Through his first 10 games, Edwards leads all rookies in scoring -- from both a points per game (13.6) and total scoring (136 points) perspective. More impressively, all of Edwards' scoring output has come as a reserve. Among all NBA players, the University of Georgia product ranks seventh in scoring as a substitute. The first man off the Timberwolves' bench, Edwards is fourth among rookies in playing time, averaging 25.5 minutes per game. Diving deeper into Edwards' offensive play, the rookie's brute strength has been on display in the paint with 53.8% of his scoring coming at the rim, including seven highlight-reel dunks.

Edwards and the Wolves continue their January slate on Wednesday, welcoming reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies to Target Center.