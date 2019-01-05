Teague Leads His 'Welcome Back' Party Against Orlando

After missing the last nine games with an ankle injury, Jeff Teague made it known that he was back on Friday night against the Magic.

In a 120-103 win at Target Center, Teague finished with 23 points and 10 assists while shooting 8-for-10 from the field and a perfect 3-for-3 from the 3-point line. The Wolves were down by as much as 19 in the second quarter. Without Teague in this game, it’s fair to say they wouldn’t have won.

It was the eighth time Teague hit double digits in assists this season and just the fourth he scored 20 or more points.

Teague hit the first three buckets to start the night for the Wolves, blowing away any whispers that there might be some rust as he recovered from an ankle injury.

Without Derrick Rose (ankle) and Robert Covington (knee), the Wolves need all the help they can get.

Having a former All-Star point guard back in the lineup certainly helps.