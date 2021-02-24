Takeaways From The Wolves' Second Half Schedule

In a 66-day span between March 11 and May 16, the Minnesota Timberwolves will compete in 36 games to complete their 2020-21 regular season schedule.

Of those 36 matchups, 19 will take place at Target Center while 17 will require the Wolves to travel away from home.

Minnesota will see two four-game homestands and one three-game homestand in their second half slate. The Wolves will also be visitors for one four-game road trip and two three-game trips.