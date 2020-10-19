Statement from Ryan Saunders on Sid Hartman
Its hard to put into words what Sid meant to my family and me. He was resilient, positive, and worked effortlessly to develop meaningful relationships that gave millions of readers a glimpse into the world he loved.
Having known my parents since they were teens, Sid really was a “close personal friend” and was always a voice of reason, stability and familiarity. I will remember Sid fondly as he embraced my family in a way that only Sid Hartman could. As long as I can remember, he’s always been someone I trusted not just as a friend but as a journalist who did everything with integrity.
Sid was a remarkable example of living life to the fullest and finding your passion – may we all learn from the legacy he leaves.
