Statement From Minnesota Timberwolves & Lynx Owner Glen Taylor On The Passing Of Tom Hanneman

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The following is a statement from Timberwolves and Lynx owner Glen Taylor on the passing of Tom Hanneman:

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Tom Hanneman. Since the inception of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Tom has been a broadcast fixture and voice of our franchise throughout the years. First on radio, then moving to television, his more than five decades of broadcast experience impacted generations of basketball fans. Tom’s grace, spirit and sense of humor was felt by all who came in contact with him. On behalf of the Timberwolves and Lynx, we extend our deepest condolences to Nancy, the Hanneman family, and his FOX Sports North family.”