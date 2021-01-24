Shorthanded Wolves Tame Pelicans

Led by Naz Reid’s 20 points, the Minnesota Timberwolves snapped a four-game losing streak on Saturday night versus the New Orleans Pelicans.

Though Reid’s scoring output was a team-high, it was a full team effort that netted the Wolves the victory.

Despite being on the tail end of a back-to-back set, Minnesota showcased one of its strongest defensive outings of the season, tallying 14 steals on the night. Josh Okogie led the way with five steals, and as a group, the Timberwolves forced 20 New Orleans turnovers.

Following a back-and-forth first half, the Wolves stifled the Pelicans in the third quarter, holding their opponents to 5-of-24 shooting and 14 points in the frame. Though a late-game Pelicans push narrowed a Timberwolves double-digit lead to within six, the home team clung on en route to a 120-110 victory.

Six Wolves scored in double figures, including Jarred Vanderbilt’s career-high 16 points.

Next up, the Timberwolves will fly to San Francisco for a back-to-back set of games versus the Golden State Warriors. The first Wolves-Warriors contest will tip off on Monday, January 25 at 9:00pm Central Time with coverage available via Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO Radio.