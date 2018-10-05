Shootaround Report | Wolves Prep For Only Preseason Game At Target Center

The Wolves host the Thunder on Friday night in what is the team’s only preseason game at Target Center before the regular season starts off.

Minnesota has a cast of new faces on the team and that’s led to some hiccups early on, especially on the defensive end.

“You’d obviously want it to be great, but I’m watching all the games and you see three’s a lot of choppiness,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said after the team’s shootaround. “And you’re playing a lot more guys than you typically do, which is good, because I want to know more about our younger guys.”

One thing the Wolves would like to improve is their ball movement. The team had just 12 assists on Wednesday night against the Clippers.

“I feel like as we continue to play more together through preseason, it will get better,” Wolves wing Andrew Wiggins said. “Guys coming off summer and the ball isn’t moving. Everyone’s trying to get into a rhythm. I think we’ll move the ball more tonight.”

A Familiar Face

This summer, the Thunder acquired point guard Dennis Schroder from the Hawks for a future first-round pick. He’ll backup Russell Westbrook this season, but will start tonight with Westbrook out as he recovers from knee surgery.

Schroder was teammates with Wolves point guard Jeff Teague from 2013 to 2016 with the Atlanta Hawks. When Schroder was drafted 17th overall in the 2013 draft, the writing might have been on the wall for Teague, but he didn’t let it affect him and actually had his best season in 2014-15, being named to his only All-Star team on a Hawks team that won 60 games.

Teague signed with Indiana in 2016, but has no ill will towards Schroder or the Hawks.

“I had a good seven years there and it was his time to take over,” Teague said. “. . . He was my teammate for a number of years, so I know him really well. He’s really good. Talented player. He’s going to be a really good addition for that team. Plays hard every night.”

For what it’s worth, Teague was worth 4.9 win shares last season while Schroder was worth 2.6.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Fox Sports North and 830 WCCO.

You can read the scouting report here.