Shootaround Report | KAT Passing Out Of Double Teams And Support Among The Group

Something we’ve seen improvement from this season is the passing of Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns.

You just looked at his assists. They are the same 2.4 per game as last season. So, where is the improvement?

Towns has done a great job of passing out of double teams, and when he does it quickly, it opens up a shot, starting with the hockey assist from Towns.

“I think he’s making a lot of good plays,” Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau said after Wednesday’s shootaround in Sacramento. “It’s something we have to continue to work on, but he’s in a great rhythm right now offensively. When the second defender comes, don’t fight it. Make the right play. It’s something we’ve talked about a lot.”

It doesn't show up in the box score, but it's the right play.

“You’re not getting an assist, but what it does is it helps you win.”

Towns has scored 20 or more points in eight of the last 10 games including three 30-point games, but scoring or not isn’t the main focus for Towns.

“The defense will tell you who shoots the ball,” Towns said. “If it comes down to them trying to take the ball out of my hands, I trust my teammates to go out there and make every shot. I’m not too worried about points and all that stuff. It’s about making the right play.”

Towns and the Wolves will be looking for revenge against a Kings team that beat them back on Nov. 9 – also in Sacramento – 121-110.

Towns was on his game, though, finishing with 39 points, 19 rebounds and an assist. Sacramento might throw more defenders at him throughout the game, hoping to slow down Minnesota’s top offensive option. Keep an eye on how Towns handles the pressure.

A Family Atmosphere

On Tuesday evening, James Nunnally had his jersey retired at Weston Ranch High in Stockton, California. Nunnally graduated in 2007.

“It’s great. . . Him being recognized by his high school and his teammates supporting him,” Thibodeau said. “It’s a great honor for him. We’re happy for him.”

In attendance to support Nunnally were teammates like Towns, Anthony Tolliver, Derrick Rose, Jeff Teague, Taj Gibson and Luol Deng. That meant a lot to Nunnally.

“It was great to have their support,” Nunnally said. “I was really appreciative of all the guys who came out and even the guys who couldn’t come out and that wanted to make it. It’s a great feeling.”

For Towns, and likely the rest of his teammates, it wasn’t something they even thought about. This is what teammates do.

“He’s our brother,” Towns said. “He’s part of this group, man. There’s nothing else to seay. We’ve got to support each other to the highest extent.

Tipoff Wednesday night is set for 9 p.m. on FOX Sports Northand 830 WCCO.

The Wolves go into the game with a 13-14 record, 12th in the West. The Kings are 14-12, ninth in the West.