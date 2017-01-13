Shootaround Access | LaVine Injury Update

Wolves shooting guard Zach LaVine suffered a hip contusion in Monday’s win over the Dallas Mavericks causing him to exit the game in the third and miss Wednesday’s game against the Houston Rockets.

He’s officially listed as a game-time decision against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, but even if he doesn’t play, he’s making progress.

LaVine shot and ran during Friday’s shootaround after just doing rehab during Wednesday’s shootaround.

“He did some in the shootaround and then he’ll warmup tonight and we’ll see where he is,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said after shootaround.

LaVine is hopeful to play, but says that he’s not going to risk further injury hurting not only himself, but the team.

“If I feel like I’m not 100 percent out there I’m not giving the team a fair chance as well, so I want to make sure I’m 100 (percent),” LaVine said. “I’m able to fight through pain and everything. I just want to make sure I’m able to go out there and do my job.”