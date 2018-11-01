Scouting Report | Wolves At Warriors

The Game

The Wolves have won two games in a row thanks to late-game heroics from Jimmy Butler against the Lakers, a transcendent performance by Derrick Rose against the Jazz and two incredibly solid efforts from Karl-Anthony Towns. Now, a Wolves roster that is still not fully healthy will face its biggest test yet—a road matchup vs the defending champs.

Every year it seems like people start the season saying that the Warriors are over the hill and won’t be able to keep up the level that they’ve been playing at for the last few years. Yet here we are in early November and the Warriors sit atop the Western Conference with a record of 8-1. Kevin Durant and Steph Curry are both shooting over 50 percent from the field, Klay Thompson just set the league on fire and the team has the best offensive rating in the league. What else is new.

Beating Golden State in Oakland is a tough task. The Wolves haven’t won in Oracle Arena since an overtime victory in April of 2016. However, if you look at the Wolves roster right now they present an intriguing matchup for the Warriors.

It all starts with Towns. When the Warriors turn to their smaller “lineup of death,” Draymond Green is forced to guard the big man. He’s not great at that. Towns has absolutely owned Green over the years—last season Towns averaged 26 points and 13 rebounds against the Warriors. The Wolves also have two excellent perimeter defenders in Josh Okogie (who has now guarded LeBron James and Donovan Mitchell in his last two games) and Butler, who has the strength and size to bother Durant.

When you have a chance to play the defending champs, it’s always a fun game. The Wolves have been gutting out tough wins this entire season, so maybe they’re in for another one in Oakland. Should be fun.

What: Wolves vs Lakers

When: 9:30 CST

Where: Oracle Arena

Watch: NBA TV

Listen: 830 WCCO AM

Big KAT

Towns has been on fire in his last few games on both ends of the ball. His scoring is going up and he hasn’t lost any of the improvements he’s made on defense and as a distributor. His matchup against the Warriors is all the more intriguing because Towns is so good from beyond the arc. Towns can play the kind of game the Warriors like to make teams play, but he does it as a seven-footer who can also dominate the paint. The Warriors are undeniably thin at the center position—they’ve been starting a solid but unremarkable Damian Jones and bringing Jordan Bell off the bench. It’s not the strongest defensive group against Towns, so he should be in for yet another big night.

Shooters Gonna Shoot

Thompson started off the year a little slow… until he didn’t. Thompson hit an NBA single-game record 14 threes en route to 52 points as the Warriors absolutely slaughtered the Bulls on Monday. Curry held that record before. That’s not fair. The thing about Thompson is he is always going to be a knock-down shooter. Though his stats might not jump off the page every night, he takes advantage of whatever opportunity is available every night. The Wolves need to make sure he doesn’t have the opportunity to torch them like he’s capable of. That will be up to Okogie and Andrew Wiggins more likely than not—the two of them need to use their strength and length to deny Thompson easy catch and shoots and keep him from getting engaged on offense.

Projected Starting Lineups:

Wolves: PG—Rose, SG—Butler, SF—Wiggins, PF—Gibson, C—Towns

Warriors: PG—Curry, SG—Thompson, SF—Durant, PF—Green, C—Jones

Injury Report:

Wolves: Jeff Teague (knee contusion) and Tyus Jones (foot soreness) are questionable.

Warriors: DeMarcus Cousins (Achilles) is out and Shaun Livingston (foot) is questionable.