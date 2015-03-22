Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Hornets

Timberwolves vs. Hornets | 6:00 p.m., Target Center

Where To Watch: Fox Sports North

Where to Listen: 830 WCCO

We’re at the point in the season when young players start to understand just how long an NBA season is. Players like Andrew Wiggins, Zach LaVine and Gorgui Dieng are being shown just what it takes to perform at such a high level for such a long time.

The Wolves return home on Sunday to take on the Charlotte Hornets. Despite being nine games under .500, the Hornets find themselves just a game out from the eighth seed in the East. With players like Al Jefferson and Kemba Walker, they could be a threat in the East.

The Wolves sit at 15-53 overall, last in the West.

THIS WEEK’S RESULTS

The Wolves snapped a six-game losing streak on Thursday in New York against the Knicks. Minnesota won 95-92 in overtime, getting 10 or more points from five players. The Wolves had just eight active players in the game. Kevin Martin led the way with 22 points, but shot just 8-of-26 from the field. Bounce Brothers Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine each had 20 points and seven rebounds. Big man Gorgui Dieng played 48 minutes and finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high six blocks. Chase Budinger added 10 points off the bench. New York oddly too just 10 free throws in the game. Former Wolves guard Alexey Shved attempted six of those.

The Hornets have lost three straight games, the last coming on Friday night on the road against the Sacramento Kings. Charlotte lost 101-91, despite 20 points from Gerald Henderson. Kemba Walker added 18 points, while former Wolves big man added 17. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist finished with 13 points. Charlotte shot just 39.6 percent (36-of-91) from the field.

LAST TIME OUT

The Hornets and Wolves last played on Jan. 19 in Charlotte. It wasn’t a pretty game for Minnesota, as it lost 105-80.

Henderson led Charlotte with 17 points in just 21 minutes. Brian Roberts added 16 points, while Kidd-Gilchrist scored 10. Gary Neal (now with the Wolves) and P.J. Hairston combined for 23 points off the bench. Charlotte shot a scorching 54.5 percent (12-of-22) from deep.

Thad Young (now with Nets) led Minnesota with 18 points. Wiggins added 12 points, but attempted 14 shots to get there. Mo Williams (now with Charlotte) finished with 10 points. Minnesota committed a sloppy 16 turnovers in the game.

KEY MATCHUP: RICKY RUBIO VS. MO WILLIAMS

While one is a starter and one is a reserve, this is still pretty interesting being these two were teammates earlier this season.

Since arriving in Charlotte, Williams has played lights out. In 15 games (14 starts), Williams has averaged 19.1 points and 7.3 assists per game. He’ll likely come off the bench with Walker back in the lineup.

Rubio comes into this one listed as questionable with an ankle injury, but after sitting out Thursday, there’s hope he could return on Sunday night. On the season, Rubio has played in just 22 games but is averaging 10.3 points to go with career-highs of 8.8 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Hornets: Cody Zeller (shoulder) is questionable.

Wolves: Robbie Hummel (hand), Shabazz Muhammad (finger) and Anthony Bennett (leg) are out. Ricky Rubio (ankle), Nikola Pekovic (ankle) and Kevin Garnett (knee) are questionable. Gary Neal (ankle) is questionable.

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS

Hornets: PG – Walker, SG – Henderson, SF – Kidd-Gilchrist, PF – Jefferson, C – Zeller