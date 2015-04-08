Scouting Report | Wolves at Trail Blazers

Timberwolves at Trail Blazers | 9:00 PM, Moda Center

Where To Watch: Fox Sports North

Where to Listen 830 WCCO

With the season winding down, the Blazers are a team fighting for playoff seeding, while the Wolves are just trying to get through the final week healthy.

Portland sits at 50-27 overall, good for the fourth seed in the West (Portland has three less wins than the Clippers, but leads the Northwest Division).

The Blazers have dealt with injuries to Wesley Matthews, along with All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge missing some time. If the season were to end today, the Blazers would face the Clippers in the first round. Portland is just two games back from Memphis for the third seed with five games remaining.

The Wolves sit at 16-61 overall, last in the Western Conference. This marks the second game of a four-game road stretch.

LAST MEETING

The Wolves are 2-1 against the Blazers this season. The last game came on March 7 at the Target Center. The Wolves won 121-113 behind excellent shooting nights from both Kevin Martin and Gary Neal. Martin finished with 29 points, shooting 11-of-21 from the field, 1-of-1 from deep and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. Neal added 27 bench points, shooting 8-of-11 from the field, 1-of-1 from deep and 10-of-13 from the free-throw line. Andrew Wiggins and Nikola Pekovic finished with 18 and 11 points, respectively. Ricky Rubio had the game’s only double-double, finishing with 13 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds.

Minnesota shot a scorching 54.1 percent (46-of-85) from the field.

Damian Lillard led Portland with 32 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Alridge added 21 points, while Nicolas Batum and Arron Afflalo combined for 31.Where Minnesota’s bench was great, Portland’s was quite the opposite. The foursome of Chris Kaman, C.J. McCollum, Steve Blake and Dorell Wright combined for just 22 points.

THIS WEEK’S RESULTS

Minnesota has dropped seven straight, the last coming on Tuesday night in Sacramento. The Wolves fell to the Kings, 116-111, despite 37 points from Martin. Martin also had eight assists and five rebounds. He wasn’t all that efficient, though, shooting 13-of-31 from the field and 3-of-11 from three. The 2014 first-round picks were solid for Minnesota. Wiggins scored 26 points and hauled in eight rebounds, while Zach LaVine finished with 21 points, 11 assists and five rebounds. Chase Budinger led the bench with 13 points.

The Blazers have won two of their last three games. They lost on the road to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. The 106-96 loss was the team’s first road loss since March 21.

Lillard led Portland with 36 points, while Meyers Leonard got the start and scored 17 points while hauling in 15 rebounds. McCollumn and Afflalo scored 15 and 10 points, respectively.

KEY MATCHUP: ANDREW WIGGINS VS. DAMIAN LILLARD

These two players won’t directly match up, but there is a good chance that Wiggins will guard Lillard from time-to-time on the court. Head coach Flip Saunders has put Wiggins on the opponent’s best offensive player many times this season.

Wiggins has been Mr. Reliable for the Wolves this season, playing in all 77 games and 35.8 minutes per game. He’s averaging 16.5 points and 4.4 rebounds this season. In three April games, Wiggins has put up 24.3 points and five rebounds per contest.

In three games against Portland, Wiggins has been so-so, averaging 16 points and five rebounds per game.

Lillard is having another solid season for Portland, averaging career-highs of 21.1 points and 4.2 rebounds. He’s also dishing out 6.2 assists per game. With the injuries the Blazers have dealt with this season, Lillard’s consistency has been appreciated.

In three games against the Wolves this season, Lillard is averaging 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds per game.

If Aldridge can’t go, the Wolves will be putting their focus on slowing down Lillard.

Trail Blazers: Wes Matthews (Achilles) and Dorell Wright (hand) are out for the season. Chris Kaman (thumb) and LaMarcus Alridge (thumb) are questionable. Nicolas Batum (back) is probable.

Wolves: Anthony Bennett (ankle), Gorgui Dieng (concussion), Shabazz Muhammad (finger), Gary Neal (ankle), Ricky Rubio (ankle) and Nikola Pekovic (ankle) are out. Kevin Garnett (knee) is questionable.

PROJECTED STARTERS

Trail Blazers: PG – Lillard, SG – McCollumn, SF – Afflalo, PF – Leonard, C - Lopez