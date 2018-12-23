Scouting Report | Wolves at Thunder

You can’t always trust the numbers in the NBA. In a world where there seems to be a stat for every obscure action on the court sometimes it’s hard to figure out which statistics are important and which ones overgeneralize or are too specific. With that said, sometimes numbers point you in the direction of an idea that is completely true. Here’s a good example—the Thunder are the best defensive team in the NBA.

The Thunder have a league-best defensive rating of 101.7 on the season. They generate the most steals per game of any team in the league by a fairly big margin (the next team behind them is the Wolves). They have won three in a row on the back of that defense and fought to the West’s No. 2 seed.

It’s this defense the Wolves will take on in OKC on Sunday.

To beat the Thunder and get back in the win column, the Wolves need to play extraordinarily disciplined offensive basketball. The Thunder are opportunistic and athletic—they make you pay for sloppy passes or ill-advised isolations. The way to beat a great defense is to be creative, efficient and team-oriented. The Wolves have been good about getting assisted baskets and that trend needs to continue.

Additionally, Karl-Anthony Towns needs to buckle down and win a tough matchup with Steven Adams. Towns has played fairly well against the Thunder over the years, averaging a double double—22.8 points and 11.8 rebounds—over his career. His production will be key as the Wolves will be without Jeff Teague and Derrick Rose is questionable. If the Wolves win Towns will likely be the cause. This is especially true because Andrew Wiggins will be guarded by Paul George—likely the frontrunner for Defensive Player Of The Year.

This isn’t an easy game by any means, but the Wolves have a tendency to show up in big ways against tougher opponents. Minnesota played the Warriors, Celtics and Nuggets tight, and beat the Rockets and Blazers. Whatever mojo they had in those games will need to be rekindled on Sunday. The West is tough and there’s not a ton of room for error anymore.

What: Wolves at Thunder

Where: Chesapeake Energy Arena

When: 7 p.m. CT

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO



Home In Oklahoma

George’s decision to stay in OKC raised many eyebrows this summer as he was getting interest from higher-profile teams like the Lakers. Yet, here we are, with the Thunder up at the top of the standings looking down at everyone else.

While the Thunder’s Western Conference opponents would obviously like to see them lose, it’s also nice to see a smaller market teams finding success. The Thunder were not a great team last year but having another year to figure out how to play together and develop roster consistency has clearly helped them—especially on defense. They’re an example the Wolves can definitely look to as they continue to develop. Internal development is real, and it doesn’t require a ton of new players to change the outlook of a team.

Three-Point Problems

The Wolves are struggling to find a balance between shooting a good percentage from three and not taking enough of them. Minnesota has only made double-digit three-pointers as a team twice in their last eight games.

Their percentages from beyond the arc aren’t bad, but the team certainly has a tendency to force up threes when they get behind in games. While it’s true that the three-point shot is valuable, two points is a lot more than no points. A good basket off a drive or post-up is still a better shot than a contested three-pointer.

This entire concept can pretty much be illustrated through the play of Towns, who has the tendency to jack threes on occasion. That’s not to say Towns shouldn’t shoot threes—he’s one of the best big man three-point shooters in the game, but he is also such a killer on the block it’s a shame when he doesn’t get a ton of touches there. Towns’ shot selection has improved a ton as the season has progressed, he’ll need to keep that going against the Thunder.