Scouting Report | Wolves at Nuggets

Mitchell HansenWeb Editorial AssociateTwitter

8 p.m., Pepsi Center

Where to Watch: Fox Sports North

Where to Listen: 830 WCCO

The Minnesota Timberwolves hit the road on a one-game road trip to take on the Denver Nuggets at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

The Wolves enter the game at 10-21 overall after Monday night’s win, while the Nuggets come in at 13-18 on the season after Monday’s win.

Some tidbits entering Wednesday’s contest:

· The Wolves are winners of four of their last seven games.

· Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and Zach LaVine have all scored over 20 points four times this season (3-1 record) and eight times overall (6-2).

· Ricky Rubio looks to be the first player in NBA history to accomplish the feat of recording 10-plus assists with no turnovers in three consecutive games. He has recorded 22 assists and no turnovers in the past 67-plus minutes.

Coming Off Of…

Minnesota is coming off of a 104-90 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night in Minneapolis.

The Wolves were led by Towns with 22 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Wiggins had 21 points and four rebounds and LaVine had 21 points on six threes. Gorgui Dieng added 14 points and seven rebounds and Shabazz Muhammad finished with 12 points off the bench.

Denver is coming off of a 106-102 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday in Los Angeles.

Nikola Jokic had 24 points, 10 rebounds and four assists to lead the Nuggets. Danilo Gallinari had 23 points and 11 rebounds and Will Barton added 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists off the bench.

Last Matchup

The last matchup between the two teams came on Nov. 3 at Target Center. The Nuggets beat the Wolves 102-99.

In that game, Towns had 32 points and 14 rebounds, Wiggins had 25 points and LaVine and Nemanja Bjelica had 14 points each for Minnesota.

For Denver, Gallinari and Wilson Chandler had 19 points each. Jusuf Nurkic had 18 points and five rebounds and Jameer Nelson added 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists off the bench.

Wednesday’s game is the second of four games between the two teams this season.

Key Matchup: Zach LaVine vs. Gary Harris

Zach LaVine has been on fire from behind the arc for Minnesota for a majority of the season. Gary Harris will likely get the start and be assigned the task of trying to slow down LaVine.

LaVine has made at least three three-pointers in the last six games. During that span, he is 27-for-49 (55.1 percent) from behind the arc and has averaged 23.7 points, three rebounds and three assists.

This season, LaVine is having a career year in every category. He is averaging 21.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 37.5 minutes per game. He is shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 41.4 percent from three.

Harris enters Wednesday’s game averaging 12.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Nuggets.

Injuries:

Denver: No injuries.

Minnesota: Nikola Pekovic (ankle) is out.

Projected Starters:

Denver: PG – Mudiay, SG – Harris, SF – Gallinari, PF – Chandler, C – Jokic