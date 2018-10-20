Scouting Report | Wolves at Mavericks

The Game

The Wolves travel to Dallas to take on the Mavericks in an early-season back-to-back. The Wolves picked up their first win of the season against the Cavs at home on Friday night and they’ll look to keep their momentum going on the road. The Mavs, meanwhile, are coming off a few days of rest after a season-opening loss to the Suns.

While the Mavs have an exciting young core in Luka Doncic and Dennis Smith Jr., they probably won’t be in playoff contention this year. Nonetheless, they are a dangerous team that plays a fast-paced brand of basketball—that’s dangerous on a back-to-back. The Wolves don’t exactly have an easy schedule to start the year, so gutting out a winnable game on the road would be huge.

What: Wolves at Mavericks

When: 7:30 CST

Where: American Airlines Center

Watch: Fox Sports North Plus

Listen: WCCO

Stretch Him Out

After two rough offensive outings to start the season, Karl-Anthony Towns will match up with DeAndre Jordan on Saturday night. Jordan is widely considered one of the best interior defenders in the NBA, though he isn’t as quick as he used to be.

Towns will likely hit Jordan with a combination of post play and outside shooting. While Jordan will be tough on Towns in the paint, his more limited mobility will be a problem for the Mavs if Towns starts stroking from outside. Getting Jordan out of the paint will also be key for the rest of the team. With the middle of the floor opened up, Jeff Teague and Jimmy Butler will much more effective.

However, getting Towns some touches inside will be important, as he’s been having a hard time getting inside early in the season.

Rising Star

Luka Doncic is one of the most highly touted rookies in years. The EuroLeague MVP has the potential to be one of the most exciting young guards in the league. However, things got off to a bit of a rough start in the Mavs’ season opener.

Doncic didn’t shoot the ball well, going 5-of-16 from the field and 0-for-5 from three. He also looked a bit out of shape. Doncic will certainly figure things out, but the transition to the NBA game may end up taking a little longer than everyone thought. It’s completely unfair to judge Doncic after just one game and it’s important to remember that he has played far more basketball in the last year than any of his fellow rookies, but it will be interesting to see how he responds on Saturday night.

Doncic is key to the Mavs’ game plan, so the Wolves will try to do their best to make him as uncomfortable as possible.

Projected Starting Lineups:

Wolves: PG - Teague, SG - Wiggins, SF - Butler, PF - Gibson, C - Towns

Mavs: PG—Smith, SG - Doncic, SF - Matthews, PF - Finney-Smith, C - Jordan