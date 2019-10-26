Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Heat

The Game

The Wolves will make their home debut on Sunday at Target Center against the Miami Heat.

The talk of the offseason for Wolves fans was how good Karl-Anthony Towns was going to be this season. After two games, he’s been even better than expected, averaging 36.5 points, 14.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 60 percent from the field and 61.1 percent from the 3-point line. Those aren't just All-Star or All-NBA numbers. Those are MVP numbers.

There’s a pretty good chance that Towns is making the leap right in front of us.

If Towns scores 35 or more points and grabs 10 or more rebounds in this one, he'd become just the third player in NBA history to score 35 or more points and haul in 10 or more rebounds in each of a season's first three games.

This was supposed to be The Return Of Jimmy Butler! Part 2 to Target Center, but Butler is out for personal reasons.

Even so, this is a game with plenty of storylines, and most of them favor the Wolves. Minnesota is looking to go 3-0 for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

The Wolves will get the Heat on the second night of a back-to-back. Miami is in Milwaukee facing off against the Bucks on Saturday night.

Connections

We’ve got a few here.

Timberwolves backup point guard Shabazz Napier was traded to the Heat on draft night in 2014. In his rookie season, and only season in Miami, he averaged 5.1 points and 2.2 assists per game.

Then there’s Butler, of course. And yes, things didn’t end all that great, but Butler does deserve credit for helping bring the Wolves back to the playoffs in 2018-19. And plus, the Wolves wouldn’t have been able to acquire someone like Robert Covington (or Jarrett Culver indirectly) without Butler. Positives, people. Positives.

And finally, Heat assistant coach Malik Allen was an assistant for the Wolves last season. He returned to Miami this offseason, a place where he spent 2001-05 as a player.

Would You Believe Me If I Told You . . .

Josh Okogie has been a plus/minus wizard off the bench for the Wolves this season.

Through two games, the second-year guard is a +50. It’s the best two-game start to a season by any Minnesota player since the 1996-97 season. Second on the list is Napier, who is a +35 this season. That shows that the second unit has been in a solid rhythm, despite having some new faces added this season.

Okogie is relied upon a lot for this team. He was the player Ryan Saunders trusted to guard Kyrie Irving on the final play in the season opener. So far in 2019-20, he’s been a player who has shown he can carry a scoring load off the bench. Obviously a small sample size, but Okogie has averaged 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists off the bench so far, shooting 63.8 percent from the field and 40 percent from the 3-point line.

Injury Report:

Wolves: No injuries to report.

Heat: Jimmy Butler (personal) is out.

Projected Starters:

Wolves: PG—Teague, SG – Wiggins, SF – Graham, PF – Covington, C – Towns

Heat: PG—Winslow, SG – Herro, SF – Nunn, PF – Leonard, C - Adebayo