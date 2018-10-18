Scouting Report | Wolves vs. Cavaliers

The Game

The Wolves host the Cavaliers in their home opener in what sure is going to be an exciting night as Minnesota celebrates its 30th season.

Both teams are searching for win No. 1 of the season. The Cavaliers fell to the Raptors in Toronto on Wednesday night, while the Wolves fell to the Spurs in San Antonio.

The Wolves have a similar roster compared to last season, while the Cavaliers do as well . . . besides one LeBron James. Cleveland went from Finals contender to fringe playoff team.

Cleveland’s offense will revolve around Kevin Love. Love’s numbers dipped a bit since joining the Cavaliers in 2014, as to be expected when playing next to James. Love will hope to bring back “Minnesota Kevin Love.” If he can do that, the Cavaliers probably sneak into the playoffs.

In the first game of the season, Love was eh, finishing with 21 points and seven rebounds while shooting 5-for-18 from the field and 1-for-4 from the 3-point line.

Meanwhile, after getting just two practices under his belt, Jimmy Butler played better than expected against San Antonio. Butler finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists in 31 minutes.

Postgame, this will be a quick turnaround for the Wolves. Minnesota heads back to Texas to play the Mavericks on Saturday night.

What: Wolves vs. Cavaliers

When: Friday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m. CT

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Watch: FOX Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

More From KAT

towns-10-18-2018-2.jpg

Karl-Anthony Towns certainly would have liked to play better in his first game after signing an extension prior to the season. Towns got into foul trouble and eventually fouled out in the fourth quarter. Towns finished with eight points and nine rebounds in 22 minutes while shooting 2-for-6 from the field.

That’s obviously very unlike Towns. He fouled out just three times last season.

I’d expect him to have a bounce-back game against a Cleveland team he averaged 24.5 points and 11 rebounds per game against last season.

One player we can also expect to have a solid game is Wolves wing Andrew Wiggins. In eight games against the team that drafted him, Wiggins is averaging 27.9 points per game while shooting 54.6 percent from the field and 48.9 percent from the 3-point line.

When looking at the Cavaliers’ depth chart, it’s obviously not as strong without James. But the bench actually has some depth to it on the wing. There’s Jordan Clarkson, Kyle Korver, Sam Dekker and rookie point guard Collin Sexton. Cleveland’s starters all had a negative +/- in Wednesday’s loss to the Raptors. The bench, though, had some success. Sexton was even, while Ante Zizic and Korver were a +11 and +13, respectively. This group will get stronger when J.R. Smith and Larry Nance Jr. return from injury.

The starting lineup on this team doesn’t wow you, but there are some interesting pieces as you go down the bench.

Minnesota’s bench was a disappointment against San Antonio offensively besides the play of Gorgui Dieng. Derrick Rose (12 points) and Tyus Jones (four) combined for 16 points, but shot a combined 5-for-19 from the field. Dieng finished with 12 points and five rebounds. It’ll be important for the Wolves’ second unit to play better in the home opener, especially on the first half of a back to back.

Injury Report

Wolves: Justin Patton (foot) is out.

Cavaliers: J.R. Smith (elbow) and Larry Nancy Jr. (ankle) are questionable.

Projected Starting Lineups

Wolves: PG – Teague, SG – Butler, SF – Wiggins, PF – Gibson, C – Towns

Cavaliers: PG - Hill, SG – Hood, SF – Osman, PF – Love, C - Thompson