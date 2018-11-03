Scouting Report | Wolves at Blazers

The Game

This is the second game of a brutal five-game West Coast trip for the Wolves.

It started on Friday night and the Wolves held their own against the defending champion Warriors, leading going into the fourth. But the Warriors did what champions do and ended up beating the Wolves 116-99.

There aren’t such things as moral wins, but the Wolves should be happy with how they’ve dealt with adversity so far. Their lineup has changed in nearly every game, and that will likely continue on Sunday night against the Blazers.

Minnesota goes into the game with a 4-5 record. While you never want to look too much into back-to-backs, the Wolves are getting the Blazers on a second night of a back-to-back. They faced the Lakers on Saturday night.

What: Wolves at Blazers

When: 8 p.m. CT

Where: Moda Center

Watch: Fox Sports North

Listen: 830 WCCO

Point Guard Depth

That could be an issue for the Wolves in this one. Jeff Teague is dealing with a knee injury, while Derrick Rose left in the first half against the Warriors with an ankle injury. Both players are questionable.

The good news is that Tyus Jones has been incredibly consistent this season. In eight games, Jones is averaging a career-high 6.3 points and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 38.5 percent from the 3-point line.

One thing that’s been remarkable about Jones’ career is that the team he’s on always seems to be better when he’s on the floor. Three of Minnesota’s top-five two-man lineups include Jones. That’s pretty remarkable.

Jones’ +5 on the season ranks only second to Rose’s +9.

Collins Emerging In Second Season

Second-year center Zach Collins has made huge strides in his second season. The 10th overall pick in the 2017 draft is playing 21.4 minutes per game and averaging 10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. Per 36 minutes, that’s 18.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 blocks. One concern, though, is that Collins is prone to foul. He averages 6.3 per 36 minutes. There needs to be a balance of the Wolves attacking him. Chances are it will either be a block or a foul. If Rose plays, this feels like his music.

Injury Report:

Wolves: Teague (knee) and Rose are questionable. Justin Patton (foot) is out.

Blazers: Maurice Harkless (knee) is questionable.

Projected Starting Lineups:

Wolves: PG - Jones, SG - Wiggins, SF - Butler, PF - Gibson, C - Towns

Blazers: PG – Lillard, SG - McCollum, SF - Layman, PF - Aminu, C - Nurkic