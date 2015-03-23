Scouting Report | Timberwolves at Jazz

Timberwolves at Jazz | 8:00 p.m., EnergySolutions Arena

Where To Watch: No TV

Where to Listen: 830 WCCO

Wolves head coach Flip Saunders told reporters after Sunday night's game that the Wolves were tired. That's understandable given the Wolves injury luck this season.

The NBA takes no prisoners as the Wolves flew to Utah after falling to Charlotte on Sunday night to play the Jazz on Monday.

The injury list got even longer against the Hornets as the team lost Gary Neal to a sprained ankle. He did not make the trip with the team.

Minnesota sits at 15-54 overall, last in the Western Conference.

Utah is 31-38 overall, 11th in the West. The Jazz have been impressive lately, though, winning seven of their last nine games.

THIS WEEK’S RESULTS

The Wolves are coming off of a 109-98 home loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night. The Wolves had seven players score in double-digits, but not one player scored more than 16 points. That was Gorgui Dieng, who finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. Kevin Martin added 15 points and a career-high nine assists. Andrew Wiggins and Adreian Payne scored 13 points each. Minnesota's bench (Chase Budinger, Gary Neal and Lorenzo Brown) combined for 30 points, shooting 13-of-17 from the field.

Utah is coming off of a 106-91 road loss to the Golden State Warriors on Friday. Derrick Favors was solid for Utah, finishing with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Trey Burke came off the bench for Utah and scored 20 points, 15 coming from the three-point line. Rodney Hood and Gordon Hayward scored 19 and 11 points, respectively. Utah had trouble holding onto the ball as it committed 15 turnovers compared to Golden State's 10.

LAST TIME OUT

The Wolves and Jazz have faced off twice this season, both wins going to Utah. The last game came on Jan. 3 at Target Center. Utah won 101-89 thanks to 28 points, six rebounds and six assists from Burke. Favors added 15 points, while Rudy Gobert had a nice all-around game, finishing with 13 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks.

Utah shot an impressive 11-of-20 from the three-point line.

Mo Williams (now with Hornets) and Wiggins led the Wolves with 20 points each. Dieng added 10 points, six boards and two blocks.

KEY MATCHUP: GORGUI DIENG VS. RUDY GOBERT

These are two of the better centers selected in the 2013 NBA Draft.

Dieng, the 21st pick, was named to the All-NBA Rookie Second Team last season and for his career, he is averaging 7.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. His numbers this season have increased over last year's. This season, Dieng is averaging 9.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game - all career highs. Dieng had a rough month of February, averaging just 7.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. He's been better in March, though. In 11 games, he's averaging 11.2 points (monthly high) and 7.3 rebounds per game.

In six career games against Utah, Dieng is averaging 6.0 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Gobert was the 27th pick in the draft, and has a pleasant surprise for Utah Jazz. For his career, he is averaging 5.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. This season, he's averaging 7.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. Since the team has gotten rid of Enes Kanter, a door has opened for Gobert to let loose. It looks like "The Stifle Tower" will be Utah's center for quite some time.

In six career game against the Wolves, Gobert is averaging 6.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

Jazz: Alec Burks (shoulder) is out for the season. Guard Patrick Christopher (knee) is out indefinitely.

Wolves: Robbie Hummel (hand), Shabazz Muhammad (finger), Gary Neal (ankle), Justin Hamilton (headache) and Anthony Bennett (leg) are out. Ricky Rubio (ankle), Nikola Pekovic (ankle) and Kevin Garnett (knee) are questionable.

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS

Jazz: PG – Exum, SG - Hood, SF - Hayward, PF - Favors, C - Gobert