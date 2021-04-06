Russell's Return Leads Wolves Past Kings

Via AP

MINNEAPOLIS — D’Angelo Russell scored 25 points in his return from knee surgery and Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 116-106 win against the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.

Anthony Edwards scored 19 points for Minnesota and started the Timberwolves’ push in the fourth after the teams went back and forth for three quarters. Russell continued Minnesota’s push ahead with a pair of 3-pointers in the fourth. He scored 13 of his points in the fourth.

Russell came off the bench in his first game since Feb. 8. He missed 26 games.

Juancho Hernangomez added 17 points and nine rebounds for the Wolves off the bench as Minnesota’s reserves outscored Sacramento’s bench 60-16.

De’Aaron Fox had 31 points for the Kings, who lost their fourth in a row. Harrison Barnes added 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Buddy Hield scored 18.

The veteran Barnes helped Sacramento to a strong start with 12 of his points coming in the first quarter. But, Neither team could pull away.

Minnesota used a 10-2 run to close out the third after the Kings’ looked to take control and kept the running going in the fourth with Edwards continually bulling his way to the rim on drives. Russell, on a minutes restriction, then provided a closing punch.