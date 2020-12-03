Russell Praises Towns' Mentality, Addition Of Rubio Ahead Of Training Camp

Twenty-five minutes and 18 seconds.

Though the Minnesota Timberwolves' acquisition of All-Star point guard D'Angelo Russell in February 2020 seems like a distant memory now, that's the small sample size of time Russell and generational talent Karl-Anthony Towns shared the court in one game together last season. The duo combined for 45 points in an 11-point defeat at Toronto before a wrist injury sidelined Towns for the remainder of the COVID-19-shortened season.

In 14 games with the Wolves, Russell put up averages of 21.7 points and 6.6 assists on 34.5% shooting from three-point range. Before the injury, Towns held averaged a career-high of 26.5 points while shooting 41% from deep. Now, with Russell and Towns leading the Timberwolves into the 2020-21 NBA season, all eyes are on the two franchise cornerstones.

Russell hopes he can help unlock Towns' game even further as they grow together on the court.

"I’ve really been watching a lot of Karl film, just seeing ways I can complement his game," Russell told media via Zoom call on Thursday. "He’s already a killer, I’ve said multiple times. His mentality is going to change, he’s going to bring a different energy to his game. I think that will make it easier for everybody.

"The better he is, the better we’ll be."



Added to the mix now is Ricky Rubio's return to the Minneosta backcourt following a Draft Night trade. Rubio has earned a reputation as one of the NBA's top playmakers, most recently complementing the growth of guards Donovan Mitchell in Utah and Devin Booker in Phoenix. Russell believes the Spanish point guard can accelerate the development of not only he and Towns, but the rest of Minnesota's youth-laden roster.

"Once teams start making adjustments, they start trapping or start denying, and making it harder for you, you need a player like [Rubio] to relieve you" Russell said of Rubio's impact on the team. "I watched him do that for Donovan; I watched him do that for Devin as well. I think [Rubio] will be another piece for me, and Karl, and a lot of the young guys. He’s going to make the game easier."



Russell continued: "I’ve never played with nobody at his caliber, somebody that brings what he brings to the game at [point guard]. Our whole dynamic as a team, I’ve never been in this position. We have a big [Towns] that can just control the whole game, and then you have somebody like Rick that is used to controlling the whole game and playing along somebody that can score and still make plays. That’s not a foreign position for him, but for me it is because I’ve never had that dynamic."



The Timberwolves begin group workouts at Training Camp on Sunday, and begin preseason play on December 12 versus the Memphis Grizzlies at Target Center.