Russell Optimistic About 2021-22 Season

Though the Minnesota Timberwolves finished the 2020-21 season with a 23-49 record, the team is assuredly better than their final win-loss standing indicates.

Injuries to the team’s star pairing of Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell resulted in just 24 games played together during the 2020-21 campaign. In those 24 games led by Towns and Russell, the Wolves wound up with a 13-11 record, including impressive victories over the Utah Jazz, Miami Heat, and Golden State Warriors.

confidence heading into next season pic.twitter.com/yEvfBlyFvI — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) May 18, 2021

Add in the continued growth of rookie sensation Anthony Edwards, a full offseason under Head Coach Chris Finch, and Russell is confident that Minnesota is poised to make a turnaround in 2021-22.

“These last 20 games were huge for us just as far as our confidence, as far as our approach to the game,” said Russell in his end of season media availability.

“Coach obviously…his new stint here, that gave us some excitement going into next season. We got some success with the few wins that we got -- guys were playing more efficient than they’ve ever been – a lot of guys were coming into their own. That’s what’s giving us confidence going into next season. We’re ready for that.”