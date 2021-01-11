Photo / Cody Sharrett
Russell, Beasley Lift Wolves Over Spurs
- D’Angelo Russell led the team in scoring with 27 points and added five rebounds and five assists. This accounts for his 25th career 25+ point/5+ rebound/5+ assist game of his career (fourth with Minnesota). He additionally connected on a season-high-tying four triples.
- Malik Beasley finished with 24 points and three rebounds. He shot 9-of-18 from the field and connected on three three-pointers. This marks his fifth 20+ point game of the season and his 14th in a Timberwolves uniform. Beasley has made at least three treys from long range in each of the last three contests.
- With his 19th point of the night, Beasley eclipsed 2,000 career points.
- Naz Reid has contributed 11 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one block. Reid has recorded at least one block in six of the 10 games he has played in and has done so in three-straight games now.
- In 16:09 minutes off the bench, Jarred Vanderbilt has grabbed a team-high-tying eight rebounds. This marks his third game of the season with at least seven rebounds. In those three games he has gone on to lead the team in rebounding.
- In 27:10 minutes of play Juancho Hernangómez recorded seven points and a team-high-tying eight rebounds.
- In his first game since Dec. 27 at L.A. Lakers, Josh Okogie played 20:08 minutes and registered six points and four rebounds. With his fourth rebound, he eclipsed the 500-career rebound mark.
- Ricky Rubio led the Timberwolves tonight with a game-high six assists, marking the fourth time this season he has paced the team in assists.
- In his 100th career start, Ed Davis finished with six points, six rebounds and two steals.
Team Notes
- Minnesota grabbed 52 rebounds, marking their second-straight game with at least 50 rebounds. During the 2019-20 season the Timberwolves grabbed 50+ boards on 16 instances.
- The Timberwolves held the Spurs to 49 points in the first half, marking a season best for fewest points allowed in the first half.
- Minnesota held San Antonio to an opponent-low 88 points tonight, marking the first time this season holding an opponent to under 90 points.
Upcoming Games
