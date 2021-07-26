Rubio, Spain Make Statement In Opening Win Over Japan

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio and Spain earned an 88-77 victory over host nation Japan at the 2020 Summer Olympics Monday morning in Tokyo. Rubio led the reigning FIBA World Cup champions with 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Ever the floor general, Rubio also tossed six dimes for La Roja in the victory. Rubio finished the matchup a game-high +27 in the box score after 21 minutes of work.

BOX SCORE

Spain continues play in Group C with a matchup against Leandro Bolmaro and Argentina Thursday morning at 7 AM Central in Tokyo.