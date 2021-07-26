Photo / FIBA

Rubio, Spain Make Statement In Opening Win Over Japan

by Cody Sharrett
Posted: Jul 26, 2021

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Ricky Rubio and Spain earned an 88-77 victory over host nation Japan at the 2020 Summer Olympics Monday morning in Tokyo. Rubio led the reigning FIBA World Cup champions with 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Ever the floor general, Rubio also tossed six dimes for La Roja in the victory. Rubio finished the matchup a game-high +27 in the box score after 21 minutes of work. 

BOX SCORE

Spain continues play in Group C with a matchup against Leandro Bolmaro and Argentina Thursday morning at 7 AM Central in Tokyo. 

Tags
Rubio, Ricky, Timberwolves, 2020 Olympics

Related Content

Rubio, Ricky

Timberwolves

2020 Olympics

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter