Roundtable | Gersson Rosas Will Be A Great Fit For Wolves

Our Kyle Ratke and Julian Andrews break down the team's hiring of President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas in this quick roundtable.

Ratke: We got our guy! On Friday afternoon, the Wolves announced they’ve hired Gersson Rosas as President of Basketball Operations. Rosas has been in Houston throughout the Rockets’ success over the years and he’s incredibly well-respected around the league. There are a lot of things to unpack with this hire, but almost everyone in the basketball community is calling this a win for the Wolves. That type of consensus doesn't happen without tons of respect for the hiree. What excites you most about Rosas in this position?

Andrews: The Wolves got a guy with a ton of experience working in a successful and accomplished front office. Everyone is going to talk about his data-driven approach, but there’s way, way more to Rosas than just crunching numbers. He has extensive scouting experience, including with USA Basketball, he understands the changing NBA and he knows how to balance statistics with the scouting practices that are harder to quantify. He’ll have a clear plan and vision for the franchise coming in and his relationships around the league will help him a ton in being able to execute that vision. It also seems like the process of bringing him in was very solid, how do you feel about how the team handled Rosas’ hiring?

Ratke: I love it! We are lucky enough to be around CEO Ethan Casson every day, but something that was important to him in the hiring process was hiring a Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations for the entire organization. Everything overlaps. There’s so much that happens off the court. It’s not just about locker rooms. It’s about meeting rooms, too. Rosas will have to work with business leaders in the organization, as well as Lynx GM and Head Coach Cheryl Reeve. The fact that Casson had Reeve help out in the hiring process shows you just how important it is to him that there is unity in this organization between the two faces on the basketball side of the business. It also shows how much Casson respects Reeve. I think sometimes with these hires that there’s an obvious candidate and a decision is made swiftly. While Rosas is clearly an obvious candidate when you look at his resume, it’s also clear that, after the team did plenty of research, his personality fits what this team is looking for as far as culture fit.

Andrews: I totally agree. This was a decision supported by people up and down the Wolves and Lynx organization which says a lot about how impressive Rosas was in his interviews. You don’t see this type of unilateral support for a candidate that isn’t able to build relationships. I can’t wait to see him come in and get to work. We’ve also seen testimonials come out all across the league—Daryl Morey, Kevin McHale, Dennis Lindsay and others spoke very highly of him. When you see such admiration coming out from such big names in the NBA you know you’ve got a good one on your hands. Now Rosas has a chance to make his mark on a franchise with some really interesting pieces on the roster. Kyle, there are a few open basketball ops jobs in the league, but Rosas wants to come here--what makes the Timberwolves job so appealing?

Ratke: For starters, he’ll have one of the league’s most unique players in Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns is one of two players in league history to average 20 points and 10 rebounds per game while shooting 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from the 3-point line. The other was Larry Bird. So, pretty decent company. This roster has plenty of pieces and amid all the noise last season, there’s plenty to be intrigued about. A healthy Robert Covington will be huge, and then you add in Josh Okogie, Andrew Wiggins, Dario Saric and others. Plus, this team will have a lottery pick in next month’s draft. There’s plenty of talent on this roster, and it’s up to Rosas to figure out how that will equate to winning basketball. When you have a player like Towns, you hope that everything will take care of itself. Obviously, that’s not how it works. It’s not easy to win in the NBA. But Rosas has been behind the scenes in Houston, an organization that has won plenty more than it has lost through the years.

Andrews: To put it briefly, the Wolves got their guy. We’ll hear a lot more in the coming days about Rosas’ vision for the franchise and his plan going forward, but for now, the Wolves should be very proud of the job they’ve done in executing a very productive and successful search. Rosas will be introduced on Monday in a press conference at 10 a.m., so we’ll hear from the man himself then. You’ll be able to watch the press conference live at Timberwolves.com and on our Facebook page and we’ll have plenty of content for you after that. See you then!

Select questions to be used during Gersson Rosas' introductory press conference on Monday, May 6th.