Roster Review | Tyus Jones

PG | 6’2, 184 lbs

2017-18 season (with Timberwolves): 82 games, 11 starts, 5.1 PPG, 2.8 APG, 1.6 RPG, 1.2 SPG, 45.7 FG%, 34.9 3P%, 87.7 FT%

It was another year of growth for the 22-year-old Minnesota native. Jones averaged career highs in points per game, steals, minutes played and shooting percentage in 2017-18.

He primarily served as Jeff Teague’s backup, but he was incredibly solid as a starter, averaging 9.4 points, 4.9 assists and three steals per contest while averaging a +/- of +18.4.

Jones continues to be a player who rises to the challenge when called upon, and the thing is, he’s still so young and should only continue to progress. Jones has a long NBA career ahead of him.

Top Three Games Of The Season

3.) March 24 at Philadelphia 76ers

In this road loss, Jones was great in 25 minutes off the bench, finishing with 11 points, six assists and three steals. He shot an efficient 4-for-6 from the field and 3-for-3 from the free-throw line.

2.) Nov. 26 vs. Phoenix Suns

Jones started for Jeff Teague in this 119-108 win and was phenomenal, finishing with nine points, seven assists, seven steals, four rebounds and two blocks. He shot 3-for-6 from the field and 2-for-2 from the free-throw line. He was a team-best +22.

1.) Nov. 29 at New Orleans Pelicans

Jones’ best game of the season came in a 120-102 blowout win over the Pelicans on the road. In the start, Jones finished with 16 points, six assists, four steals and four rebounds. He shot an impressive 6-for-9 from the field and 2-for-3 from deep. He was a team-best +20.

Top Offseason Objectives

Every offseason, it seems like Jones improves a little bit at everything. The only real noticeable “decrease” in his game came from behind the 3-point line where he shot 34.9 percent from deep, down 0.7 percent last from season, albeit on 0.4 more attempts per game.

Jones is a great floor general and does a great job of not turning the ball over. If he could continue to flourish offensively, especially from deep, that would help him the most.

Defensively, Jones isn’t the most athletic guy, but he generally knows where he’s supposed to be.

Role for 2018-19

Jones will enter his fourth year as one of the better backup point guards in the NBA. When it comes to players you can trust, Jones has been consistent with that in his time with the Timberwolves. I’d look for him to find more of a scoring surge in season No. 4, but you can probably expect more of the same of what Jones has showed us in his first three seasons in the league.

They Said It…

“You balance it out by finding that balance and knowing when to take the risk and try to thread the needle, and also being smart and knowing your teammates. Knowing there are certain times when you can throw it up . . . The floor general is someone who definitely someone who helps things run smoothly.” – Jones on being a floor general for the Timberwolves.